4,600 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $50,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

APO stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

