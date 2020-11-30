Andra AP fonden Buys 8,300 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,579,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $137.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

