BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 99.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mylan by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

