Andra AP fonden Sells 36,700 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 32.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.