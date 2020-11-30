BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Cronos Group worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 812,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $733,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

