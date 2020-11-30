Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE:BRO opened at $45.62 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

