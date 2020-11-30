Andra AP fonden Sells 136,900 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $83,363,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $32,489,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

