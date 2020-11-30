Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

