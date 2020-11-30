Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,193 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $214.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

