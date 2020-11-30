Andra AP fonden Acquires 12,700 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,528,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

BILI stock opened at $64.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

