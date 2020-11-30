US Bancorp DE Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $142.08 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

