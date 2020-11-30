Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

