Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.