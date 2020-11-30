Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after buying an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,001.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

