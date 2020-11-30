CWS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,191.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

