Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,001.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

