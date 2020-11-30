Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,598.11 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

