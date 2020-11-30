Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,001.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

