Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Trimmed by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.9% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 65.0% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,587.67.

AMZN opened at $3,195.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,191.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,001.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,598.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

