SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,193 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $121.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

