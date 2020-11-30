Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 274.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.58.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

