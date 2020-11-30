Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 985.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Match Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 149.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock worth $8,863,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

