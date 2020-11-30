Fifth Third Bancorp Has $41,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $143.06 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

