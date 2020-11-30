Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,272 shares of company stock worth $8,658,986 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $35.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

