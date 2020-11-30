GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157,572 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $215.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

