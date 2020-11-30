Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,243 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 58,436 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,353,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,435 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.