Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 172.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,760 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In other news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,488. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCL opened at $119.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.95.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $464.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

