Swiss National Bank Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of HMS worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HMS by 199.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HMS by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.