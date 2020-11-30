Commerce Bank Has $429.72 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,060 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $429,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $215.23 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.32 and its 200-day moving average is $205.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

