Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 20.4% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $215.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day moving average of $205.35. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,627.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

