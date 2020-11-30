Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,611 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HMS by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HMS by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $32.11 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HMSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

