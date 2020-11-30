Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,729 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,768,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $582,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

