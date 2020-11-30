NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 29,014 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

