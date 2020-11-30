Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Stratasys worth $21,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $880.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.