Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $22.35 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,384 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $22,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $56,323,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $41,047,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC opened at $67.27 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

BIPC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

