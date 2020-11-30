Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Valero Energy worth $22,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.