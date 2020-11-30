Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,144 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.17% of Visteon worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Visteon by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000.

VC stock opened at $121.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.66. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $127.89.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visteon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

