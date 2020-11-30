Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 226,432 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $22,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth about $5,905,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $2,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 53.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $24.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

