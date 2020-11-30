Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 92,570 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.73% of Clean Harbors worth $22,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 545.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 31.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of CLH opened at $74.60 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

