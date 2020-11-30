Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys Shares of 565,000 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 565,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,199,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Cloudflare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $280,030.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,790.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,329,432 shares of company stock valued at $76,476,859. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $74.76 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.69 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.