Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,687 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.76% of OneSpan worth $23,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,285,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,848,000 after purchasing an additional 107,992 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the second quarter worth $57,263,000. State Street Corp increased its position in OneSpan by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in OneSpan by 34.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 226,401 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in OneSpan by 211.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after buying an additional 507,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.29 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $824.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

