Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE by 93.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,187,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

