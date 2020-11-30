Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Target Price at $127.14

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,894,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,577,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after purchasing an additional 316,008 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

