Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.92% of Xperi worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xperi by 184.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 93,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Samir Armaly acquired 2,132 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $25,008.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel M. Moloney acquired 4,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,708 shares in the company, valued at $457,398.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,064 shares of company stock worth $149,043. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.