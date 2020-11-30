National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,740 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Grid worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

