Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 513,544 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,544 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 2.21% of Harsco worth $24,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 162,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Harsco by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Harsco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

HSC stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.45. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.