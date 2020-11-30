Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $24.34 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.42% of Columbia Sportswear worth $24,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 761,611 shares of company stock worth $62,069,252. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

COLM opened at $84.66 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

