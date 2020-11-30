Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 180,040 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.62% of Allison Transmission worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after buying an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,256,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,692,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

