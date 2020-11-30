Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 24,743 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 4.27% of Veeco Instruments worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

