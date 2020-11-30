Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2,461.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,448 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.25% of United Airlines worth $25,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 246.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 145.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.30 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

